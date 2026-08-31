Teen charged for recording livestream of San Diego mosque shooting charged with murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 17-year-old North Carolina girl who recorded a livestream of a shooting that killed three people at a San Diego mosque and disseminated the attackers’ white-supremacist writings has been charged with murder by aiding and abetting, a district attorney said Monday.

The girl’s name was not immediately released during a news conference announcing the charges. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill told a news conference she was arrested last week and indicted by a grand jury Monday, just before she was due to begin the school year.

Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, stormed the Islamic Center on May 18 before being driven back outside by a security guard who exchanged gunfire with them as he initiated a lockdown, helping to protect 140 children who were just steps away.

The pair killed the guard, Amin Abdullah, and two other men before taking their own lives in a vehicle nearby. They left behind rambling writings full of vitriol against a wide range of people, and citing the shooter who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019, as one of their models for the violence.

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