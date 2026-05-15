NTSB probing what caused a plane to crash into a home in Akron, killing 2

AKRON, Ohio — An investigation was underway Friday into what caused a small plane to crash into a house in northeast Ohio and explode into flames, killing both people aboard.

The National Transportation Safety Board was leading the review in Akron, alongside the Federal Aviation Administration and Ohio State Highway Patrol, officials said.

The white and blue Piper PA-28-180 took off from Akron Fulton Airport at around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to flight logs, staying aloft for about an hour before crashing into a residential area of the city and catching fire.

Dark black smoke could be seen towering into the air near the crash, which was first reported by witnesses at the nearby Firestone Country Club.

The house that was hit, and a second home, had to be evacuated due to the fire, according to the Akron Fire Department. No one inside the homes, nor any bystanders, were injured.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s office said Friday that authorities had yet to identify the bodies of the two people who were killed or to notify their families.

The Highway Patrol said in a statement that investigators were continuing to review flight data, witness statements, and aircraft records to determine what happened. The NTSB has scheduled an update for Friday afternoon.

The nearby American Winds College of Aeronautics alerted staff, students and families on Facebook late Wednesday that all of its airplanes were safe. Denise Hobart, of the North East Ohio Pilots Association, said on behalf of the school that they were praying for the pilot, anyone on board and their families.

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