Los Angeles Times editor resigns after newspaper withholds presidential endorsement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A journalism trade publication is reporting that the editorials editor of the Los Angeles Times has resigned.

Mariel Garza told the Columbia Journalism Review in an interview Wednesday that she resigned because the LA Times’ owner blocked the editorial board’s plans to endorse Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

A social media post from LA Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong says the board was asked to do a factual analysis of the policies of Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump but “chose to remain silent.”

A LA Times spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

