2025 NFL Draft: Penn State's Abdul Carter now the No. 2 favorite to go at No. 1 overall

There’s been a lot of recent line movement regarding the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Miami QB Cam Ward is still the favorite to be picked at No. 1 by the Tennessee Titans — or a team that trades up for the Titans’ pick — but he’s not an overwhelming one. Ward is currently +105 to be the top pick at BetMGM after he was -210 as recently as a week ago.

Ward's odds moved significantly after Titans' president of football operations Chad Brinker said the team wouldn't pass up a "generational talent" with the top pick. Ward's odds got longer as the odds for 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter got a lot lower. The Colorado defensive back and wide receiver quickly became the new No. 2 favorite with odds as low as +150.

And now there’s a new No. 2 favorite. As of Tuesday morning, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is the second favorite at +180. Carter is the third-biggest liability at BetMGM at the moment behind Hunter and Ward.

Carter tallied 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss over 16 games in 2024. Over three seasons at Penn State, he had 23 total sacks and 41 tackles for loss while also forcing five fumbles. He was a clear first-team All-American as the Nittany Lions advanced to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

If the Titans aren’t enamored with either Ward or Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, Carter would make sense at No. 1. The Titans need some edge rushing help. The Titans averaged just 1.9 sacks per game. Only three teams — Carolina, Atlanta and New England — had fewer sacks.

Harold Landry led the team with 9.5 sacks in 2024 but has a cap number north of $24 million for 2025. Carter is seen as the best edge rusher in the draft and will likely be a top-five pick if the Titans do not take him at No. 1.

Hunter is now the No. 3 favorite at +250 while Sanders’ odds have gone up to +800 even after he didn’t participate in activities at the Shrine Bowl over the weekend. According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald, Sanders met with coaches and teams but sat out activities at the request of the Titans, Browns and Giants, the teams that hold the top three picks in the draft.

Odds to go No. 1 in 2025 NFL Draft

Miami QB Cam Ward (+105)

Penn State Edge Abdul Carter (+180)

Colorado DB/WR Travis Hunter (+250)

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders (+800)

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (+6600)

Texas QB Quinn Ewers (+8000)

LSU OT Will Campbell (+8000)

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (+8000)