Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Bridge Between Us'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jack (lead, male, 17-29)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Now and Then'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Aaron (lead, male, 25-35)

--- David (supporting, male, 55-75)

--- Jane (lead, female, 55-75)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Looking for Now,' Actors and Crew'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cameron (lead, male, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Ten Dates'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Anna (lead, female, 23-30)

--- 1/10 of the Dates (supporting, male, 23-35)

--- Fan (day player, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Dubliner'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Boxing Spectators (supporting, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 16-65)

--- Headbasher Harry (supporting, male, 28-50)

--- Thug #1 (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Track Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lenny (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours,' Beautiful Guests'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beautiful Guests (background extra, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Short Film in Upstate New York'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Driver (lead, male, 30-38)

--- The Attendant (day player, male, 40-58)

- Average hourly rate: $69

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mama's Boy'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- 1970s High School Students (background extra, 18-25)

--- 1970s High School Students Aged 13-16 (background extra, 13-16)

--- 1970's BBQ attendees- Tent. Works 7/8 (NonSAG Covered) (background extra, 18-98)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

