The most expensive neighborhoods in Barnstable Town

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Barnstable Town metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. South Orleans (Harwich, MA)

Median sale price

: $1,585,000 |

Median days on market

: 65 days

102 Portanimicut Rd, Orleans, MA 02653

- List price: $1,150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,377

- See 102 Portanimicut Rd, Orleans, MA 02653 on Redfin.com

2 Shoal Ln, Orleans, MA 02653

- List price: $1,225,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,149

- See 2 Shoal Ln, Orleans, MA 02653 on Redfin.com

37 Eli Rogers Rd, Orleans, MA 02653

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,846

- See 37 Eli Rogers Rd, Orleans, MA 02653 on Redfin.com

77 Towhee Ln, Orleans, MA 02653

- List price: $9,500,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 7,372

- See 77 Towhee Ln, Orleans, MA 02653 on Redfin.com

#2. Cataumet (Falmouth, MA)

Median sale price

: $1,412,500 |

Median days on market

: 78 days

10 Squeteague Harbor Rd, Cataumet, MA 02534

- List price: $2,500,000

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,139

- See 10 Squeteague Harbor Rd, Cataumet, MA 02534 on Redfin.com

31 Baxendale Rd, Bourne, MA 02532

- List price: $3,895,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,990

- See 31 Baxendale Rd, Bourne, MA 02532 on Redfin.com

#3. Cotuit (Barnstable, MA)

Median sale price

: $1,382,500 |

Median days on market

: 55 days

12 Tracey Rd, Cotuit, MA 02635

- List price: $1,075,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,768

- See 12 Tracey Rd, Cotuit, MA 02635 on Redfin.com

1243 Main St, Cotuit, MA 02635

- List price: $1,285,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,176

- See 1243 Main St, Cotuit, MA 02635 on Redfin.com

181 School St, Cotuit, MA 02635

- List price: $1,195,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,329

- See 181 School St, Cotuit, MA 02635 on Redfin.com

46 Oak St, Cotuit, MA 02635

- List price: $1,175,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,864

- See 46 Oak St, Cotuit, MA 02635 on Redfin.com

#4. Cobbs Village (Barnstable, MA)

Median sale price

: $1,183,578 |

Median days on market

: 15 days

110 Commerce Rd, Barnstable, MA 02630

- List price: $1,685,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,179

- See 110 Commerce Rd, Barnstable, MA 02630 on Redfin.com

4390 Main, Barnstable, MA 02637

- List price: $4,975,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,442

- See 4390 Main, Barnstable, MA 02637 on Redfin.com

93 Harris Meadows Ln, Barnstable, MA 02630

- List price: $1,995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,626

- See 93 Harris Meadows Ln, Barnstable, MA 02630 on Redfin.com

#5. Brewster Village (Brewster, MA)

Median sale price

: $1,177,500 |

Median days on market

: 47 days

11 Juniper Cir, Brewster, MA 02631

- List price: $1,250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,011

- See 11 Juniper Cir, Brewster, MA 02631 on Redfin.com

1861 Main St, Brewster, MA 02631

- List price: $2,995,000

- Beds: 14 | Baths: 15.5 | Square feet: 7,922

- See 1861 Main St, Brewster, MA 02631 on Redfin.com

20 Spring Ln, Brewster, MA 02631

- List price: $1,065,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,652

- See 20 Spring Ln, Brewster, MA 02631 on Redfin.com

204 Timberlane Rd, Brewster, Ma

- List price: $749,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,560

- See 204 Timberlane Rd, Brewster, Ma on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.