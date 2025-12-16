Most expensive homes for sale in Worcester

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Worcester listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 5 Claremont, Worcester
- Price: $1,999,000
- 17 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,450
- Price per square foot: $191
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 28 days
#2. 241 Lake Ave, Worcester
- Price: $1,394,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,203
- Price per square foot: $331
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 81 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 40 Westwood Dr, Worcester
- Price: $1,250,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,646
- Price per square foot: $269
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 76 days
#4. 667 Grove St, Worcester
- Price: $1,199,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,710
- Price per square foot: $323
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 66 days (-$51,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 31 Lenox St, Worcester
- Price: $1,195,000
- 7 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,868
- Price per square foot: $245
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 210 days (-$55,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 33 Aylesbury Rd, Worcester
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,472
- Price per square foot: $182
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 152 days (-$199,100 price reduction since listing)
#7. 4 Barrows Rd, Worcester
- Price: $989,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,300
- Price per square foot: $299
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 148 days (-$5,100 price reduction since listing)
#8. 29 Steele St, Worcester
- Price: $800,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,800
- Price per square foot: $166
- Days on market: 325 days
#9. 37 Kenwood Ave, Worcester
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,156
- Price per square foot: $192
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 104 days (-$66,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 405 Granite St, Worcester
- Price: $769,900
- 6 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,728
- Price per square foot: $206
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 9 days
