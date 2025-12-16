Most expensive homes for sale in Worcester

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Worcester listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 5 Claremont, Worcester

- Price: $1,999,000

- 17 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,450

- Price per square foot: $191

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 28 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 241 Lake Ave, Worcester

- Price: $1,394,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,203

- Price per square foot: $331

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 81 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 40 Westwood Dr, Worcester

- Price: $1,250,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,646

- Price per square foot: $269

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 76 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 667 Grove St, Worcester

- Price: $1,199,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,710

- Price per square foot: $323

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 66 days (-$51,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 31 Lenox St, Worcester

- Price: $1,195,000

- 7 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,868

- Price per square foot: $245

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 210 days (-$55,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 33 Aylesbury Rd, Worcester

- Price: $999,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,472

- Price per square foot: $182

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 152 days (-$199,100 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 4 Barrows Rd, Worcester

- Price: $989,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,300

- Price per square foot: $299

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 148 days (-$5,100 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 29 Steele St, Worcester

- Price: $800,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,800

- Price per square foot: $166

- Days on market: 325 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 37 Kenwood Ave, Worcester

- Price: $799,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,156

- Price per square foot: $192

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 104 days (-$66,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 405 Granite St, Worcester

- Price: $769,900

- 6 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,728

- Price per square foot: $206

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 9 days

- View listing on realtor.com