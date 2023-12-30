Suspect arrested after shots rang out during call for fire at Mattapan apartment

BOSTON — A suspect was arrested Saturday after gunshots rang out as crews responded to a building fire in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a fire at 50 Fairlawn Avenue, along with fire personnel, around 11:35 a.m.

On arrival, a gunshot was allegedly fired from a unit inside the building that was on fire. No one was struck by gunfire and there were no reports of any injuries, according to officials.

The building was immediately evacuated.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said SWAT teams and officers converged on the unit and arrested a male suspect. The suspect reportedly sustained a lower-body injury.

A gun was also recovered at the scene, although police would not say what caliber. It is also unclear what charges the suspect will face at this time.

After the suspect was apprehended, fire crews were able to knock down the remaining flames. The fire started on the first floor with an extension into the second and third floor as well, according to Boston Fire Deputy Chief Michael Doherty.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the windows.

Police shut down part of Cummings Highway when the situation was ongoing.

In a press conference, Mayor Michelle Wu expressed gratitude to the first responders and residents who were disrupted by the incident.

“We’re glad everyone’s safe,” Mayor Wu said. “These situations, like we saw today, are extremely unpredictable and can be extremely dangerous. It’s a testament to how well trained, how professional, how dedicated our first responders are and how lucky we are as a city to have them.”

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

