Youth homeless non-profits slammed during freezing February temperatures

BOSTON — With freezing temperatures in February, local non-profits like Bridge Over Troubled Waters say this is the busiest time of year in their work with the youth homeless population.

“I hate the winter months,” said Elisabeth Jackson, president and CEO of Bridge Over Troubled Waters. “It can bring a lot of pain.”

Jackson oversees the non-profit that works with 14-24 year olds living on the streets. They offer food, clothing, beds, and basic education for hundreds at a time.

Three of the facility’s five floors in downtown Boston are filled with beds. They can house up to 250 people at a time.

But Jackson and her team often have to turn some people away in frigid winter months like February.

She added, “Them walking away means they can stay with their boyfriend that’s beating them, or sleep with someone who’s sexually hurting them.”

The programs offered to youth groups include basic cooking, cleaning, and financial literacy lessons. This, Jackson explained, is to propel them into adulthood.

According to Bridge Over Troubled Waters, one in thirty 13-17-year-olds nationwide will experience a night of homelessness this year. 1 in 10 18-25 year olds will experience a night of homelessness this year.

The group is asking for any blankets, clothing, bedding, and more this winter.

To donate, you can visit their website here.

