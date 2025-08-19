‘You’re going to regret this’: Bodycam video shows prosecutor’s arrest at New England restaurant

NEWPORT, R.I. — A prosecutor repeatedly told police officers to turn off their body cameras before she was arrested outside of a busy New England restaurant last week.

Rhode Island Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan was taken into custody for trespassing after she reportedly refused to leave the Clarke Cooke House on Bannister’s Wharf in Newport, Rhode Island, on Aug. 14, according to the Newport Police Department.

Flanagan repeatedly told the arresting officer, “I want you to turn your body cam off,” during the incident," video shared by police showed.

The officer can then be heard asking a man at the eatery’s host station, “Do you want them trespassed?” The man responds, “Anything we can do.”

The officer then informed Flanagan and another woman that they were trespassing and asked them to leave the area.

After some pushback, the officer said, “Let’s go,” and placed Flanagan in handcuffs.

As Flanagan was escorted to a nearby police cruiser, she can be heard in the video yelling, “I’m an AG! I’m an AG!”

“You’re going to regret this. You’re going to regret it, ” Flanagan warned the officer as she was loaded into the cruiser.

The police department stated that the officer did not comply with Flanagan’s request to turn off the body camera, as she was a suspect in the case, not a victim.

Flanagan has worked for the Rhode Island AG’s office for seven years, officials said.

Flanagan hasn’t commented on the body camera footage.

The incident remains under investigation.

