On your radar: Multiple chances for snow in Massachusetts this week

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking several chances for snow in Massachusetts over Christmas week.

Tuesday brings the first chance for snow.

Flakes are expected to start flying around the “tail end” of the Tuesday morning commute, according to Boston 25 News meteorologist Shiri Spear.

“Snow tomorrow is going to arrive at the tail end or just after the morning commute,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “This is going to be pretty steady through lunchtime and into the afternoon.”

Only a coating to an inch of snow is likely across the greater Boston area and back through Interstate 495. North and west of that, about 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected.

While snow totals will be limited, travel could still be slow.

We have several chances for precipitation this week, starting with light snow tomorrow. Mixing or a flip to rain will limit accumulation in eastern MA - especially #capecod . @boston25 #mawd x #boston pic.twitter.com/YqjYhi4l38 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 22, 2025

“This is not a very juicy storm...We don’t have nor’easter ingredients, which would really pump in the moisture in those higher totals. So relatively low impact tomorrow, even though there will be some slow travel,” Spear said.

Come Christmas, areas north and west of Boston could end up with a patchy dusting of snow in the morning.

Spear said there is a greater chance of a storm arriving on Friday into Saturday.

“Friday night into Saturday is the next Weather Alert potential because of a better shot for some snow, and it is too early to talk about those totals quite yet,” Spear said.

