On your radar: Keeping an eye on a possible late-week winter storm in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking the chance for a late-week winter storm in Massachusetts.

Wednesday will bring scattered rain showers in southern New England, with a possible spot rain or snow shower on Thursday. Snow is possible Thursday night into Friday.

“I expect most of the day Thursday will be dry. It’s Thursday night into Friday morning with our best chance for snow,” Boston 25 Meterologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

As of Monday, the Global Forecast System model for the potential storm looks to be less impactful than it was on Sunday night, but in her latest weather blog, Spear noted that there is still a lot of “wiggle room” in the forecast.

Storm comparison

“It’s a little up in the air as to how much snow. It’s because we’re seeing a lot of different trends,” Spear said as she highlighted changes in the GFS model. “It all depends on where that low pressure is. Tracks can change. They can wobble a little bit. The wobble that we’re seeing this morning is in favor of less snow out there, but it doesn’t mean it won’t wobble back.”

Boston 25 will continue to keep a close eye on trends and provide updates to the forecast as they arise.

