On your radar: Clipper system could bring snow to Massachusetts next week

DEDHAM, Mass. — A clipper system could bring snow to Massachusetts next week as cold temperatures return to the region.

The fast-moving, low-pressure weather system will approach southern New England from the west, bringing the chance for light snow.

A coating to one inch of snow is possible with this weak storm system, Boston 25 News Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her latest forecast.

Next week is looking cooler, we also have the chance for some light snow next Wednesday night into Thursday (coating - 1") pic.twitter.com/xKNtaSMIOB — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) November 30, 2024

The snow is expected to fall Wednesday night into Thursday, with a coating or dusting in the Boston area and a little more than an inch for points to the west.

“When we’re talking about snowfall amounts, it’s not a whole lot,” Graf said in her forecast. “There’s just not a ton of moisture in this storm system but it’s a sign cold air is returning as well.”

The Boston 25 Weather team will keep a close eye on the timing of this clipper system and the impacts as the week progresses.

Highs only in the mid-30s will be in place once the system clears out.

