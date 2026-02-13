Worker taken to hospital after construction accident in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A worker has been hospitalized following a construction accident in Bridgewater.

The incident occurred around 11:08 a.m. on Friday, when the Bridgewater Fire and Police Departments responded to 70 Broad Street to reports of a construction accident. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 60-year-old worker suffering from multiple injuries.

The worker was stabilized by paramedics on scene and transported to St. Thomas Aquinas Parish on Center Street to be transported by a medical helicopter, where he was flown to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. At the time of transport, he was in stable condition.

OSHA responded to the scene of the incident and is now investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

