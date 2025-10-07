Worker injured in fall from roof of building on North Shore has died, DA says

REVERE, Mass. — A worker who fell from the roof of a building on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Tuesday has died, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

The worker was conducting late morning repairs at a building on Payson Street when he fell three stories, according to the Revere Fire Department.

He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden.

The worker’s name hasn’t been released until the next of kin can be notified.

No foul play is suspected.

“This appears to be a tragic workplace accident. We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends and to all of those who witnessed the incident,” Hayden said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation into the fall is active and ongoing.

