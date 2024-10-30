Worker flown to hospital after being electrocuted at Falmouth construction site

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A construction worker was rushed to the hospital after being electrocuted while on the job Wednesday afternoon.

Falmouth Fire Rescue says at 2 p.m., they responded to a construction site in the area of 566 Main Street for a report of an injured worker.

Arriving companies found that the worker had been electrocuted after a steel beam made contact with overhead electrical wires, according to authorities.

The victim was reportedly conscious following the accident.

Boston Medflight was called to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for serious traumatic injuries.

Falmouth worker electrocuted (Falmouth Fire Department)

The worker’s condition is unknown at this time.

Falmouth Inspectional Services along with the Falmouth Police Department, Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office CSI, Eversource, and OSHA are investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group