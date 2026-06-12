Worcester schools will dismiss early on Friday due to heat

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Public Schools will dismiss early on Friday due to the heat.

According to the website, all after-school activities are being canceled, and there will be no morning or afternoon preschool.

Administrative offices will be open regular hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in Worcester and most of Southern New England through 8 p.m. for highs in the lower 90s and “feels-like” temperatures up to 100 degrees inland.

School leaders have been advised of hot weather procedures, which include ensuring students have access to plenty of drinking water and adjusting activities as needed.

For the full forecast, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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