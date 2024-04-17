Worcester Police starting new unit dedicated to curbing gun violence

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Worcester just started a new unit dedicated to curbing gun violence.

“The purpose is to stem some of the recent firearms violence that’s been going on,” said Lt Sean Murtha of the Worcester Police Department.

Lt. Murtha says it’s called the Crime Gun Intelligence Unit. It’s made up of 4 officers and a sergeant.

After a recent uptick in violent shootings including the deaths of a mother and daughter gunned down back in March to last week’s triple shooting – where a 4th suspect just turned himself in on Tuesday – the hope is to take aim at and curtail the violence.

“Some of the strategies they are using are utilizing some technology and forming closer partnerships with some of our partners like ATF and the DA’s office.”

The concern is the same at the Worcester Youth Center where thirty to forty kids can end up on any given day. The Executive Director declined to go on camera and asked us not to show kids’ faces.

But he says teens and young adults go there to be safe.

“Our programs seek to engage with young people and deter them from influences that would drive them to violence.” - Samuel Martin, Executive Director of the Worcester Youth Center

He applauds the city’s actions to get guns off the streets and says they have a similar goal: to keep kids safe.

In fact, the new Crime Gun Intelligence Unit which officially started Sunday has already had its first success.

“The first day of the Unit working on Monday they did get a gun, made a couple of arrests. So, they’re off to a strong start,” said Lt. Murtha.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group