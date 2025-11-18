Local

Worcester police asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Worcester police asking for public’s help in locating missing woman Worcester police asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

36-year-old Yesie Garcia was reported missing on Tuesday.

She is described as 5-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8606 or to dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read