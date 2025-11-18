Worcester police asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

36-year-old Yesie Garcia was reported missing on Tuesday.

She is described as 5-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8606 or to dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

