Worcester police asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
36-year-old Yesie Garcia was reported missing on Tuesday.
She is described as 5-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8606 or to dial 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group