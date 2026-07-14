Worcester opens cooling centers to fight Tuesday’s heat

WORCESTER, Mass. — The City of Worcester is opening three cooling centers to help with the oppressive heat expected on Tuesday.

The Worcester Senior Center, the public library and the YMCA of Central Massachusetts will be open tomorrow and Wednesday for anybody who needs a place to cool off.

Each location will also have supplies of water on hand for distribution.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 am Tuesday through 8 pm on Wednesday, as dangerous heat and humidity will make it feel like we are close to 102 degrees at times.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the stretch with afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity will make it feel even hotter.

The hours for each location are as follows:

Tuesday, July 14:

1. Worcester Senior Center (128 Providence St.): 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

2. Worcester Public Library – Main Branch (3 Salem Sq.): 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

3. YMCA of Central Massachusetts (766 Main St.): 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15:

1. Worcester Senior Center (128 Providence St.): 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

2. Worcester Public Library – Main Branch (3 Salem Sq.): 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

3. YMCA of Central Massachusetts (766 Main St.): 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

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