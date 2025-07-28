Worcester opening cooling centers as another heat wave begins

WORCESTER, Mass. — The City of Worcester announced it will open cooling centers with extreme heat expected.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a heat advisory across Massachusetts that remains in effect until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Below is a schedule of hours and locations. Each facility will have supplies of water on hand for distribution.

Monday, July 28

• Worcester Public Library (Main Branch) – 3 Salem Square | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Worcester Senior Center – 128 Providence St. | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 29

• Worcester Public Library (Main Branch) – 3 Salem Square | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Worcester Senior Center – 128 Providence St. | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Worcester 311 Customer Service Center – 799 Main St. |11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All facilities are accessible via the Worcester Regional Transit Authority (WRTA).

City officials are reminding residents to limit strenuous physical activity, stay hydrated, and check on neighbors.

For the full weather forecast, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

