Worcester man charged after hitting victim in the neck with a hatchet, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly attacking a victim with an axe.

Jorge Torres-Maldonado, 36, of Worcester, is charged with armed assault to murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

On July 20, officers responding to Ward Street around 11:52 p.m. for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred on Jefferson Street found a victim who had been struck several times in the neck with a hatchet, according to Worcester Police.

Medical aid was rendered to the male victim who was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say they developed probable cause that Torres-Maldonado was the suspect involved.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, police arrested Torres-Maldonado on July 24 after spotting him on Millbury Street just before 5:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group