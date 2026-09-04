Worcester man attempts to stuff drugs down his pants before arrest, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Members of the Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team were on patrol when a man, later identified as 46-year-old Salvatore Venuti, pulled out a large clear bag containing a baseball-sized, white, rock-like substance.

Officers said they approached Venuti, and after seeing the police, he attempted to flee.

Police said they then gained control of him.

According to police, he tried to take the bag of crack cocaine and put it down his pants.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

While kicking his legs at officers, Venuti kicked the front bumper of the police cruiser, leaving a large dent.

Police then took him into custody

Officers said they took his backpack and found 9 bags of crack cocaine totaling 35.35 grams, eight bags of fentanyl totaling a little over 12 grams, one bag of crystal meth, one bag of oxycodone pills, and cash. A replica firearm was also found in the bag.

Venuti was charged with trafficking cocaine, oxycodone, trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, and possession with intent.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group