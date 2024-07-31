‘My Guardian Angel’: Beloved Oxford umpire thanks local doctor, mother for saving his life

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester WooSox honored a beloved umpire and a local doctor who saved his life three weeks ago at her son’s little league game.

Dr. Jennifer LaFemina of Southboro and Korey Pontbriand of Spencer threw out the first pitch Tuesday night at Polar Park.

They opened up about their lifesaving story for the first time moments after.

“I wouldn’t be here talking to you if it wasn’t for [Jennifer],” said Pontbraind.

Three weeks ago, he served as the umpire for the District 5 Jimmy Fund Semi-finals where Oxford hosted Algonquin. Jennifer’s son was on the mound to start the game.

In the second inning, a foul ball caught Korey in the neck behind the plate.

He added, “It hit me directly in the throat … This was legit like a freak accident.”

Korey had been hit in the exact same spot a year ago and had just recently recovered.

Jennifer, an oncologist at UMass Memorial Health Cancer Center, was watching Korey closely from the stands for the next few innings after he decided to stay in the game. She realized his concerning symptoms were growing worse.

She and her medical assistant who was in attendance finally stepped in a few innings later.

Korey remembered, “Jennifer pulled me over there and said, ‘You’re showing me a lot of signs that are concerning me. You’re stumbling. You’re walking a little off.’ She said, ‘I want you off the field.’”

Jennifer added, “As we were preparing to get him to the hospital, he arrested.”

She immediately began CPR and other lifesaving measures with the help of those standing by. They were able to get him breathing again by the time EMS arrived.

“We train our whole lives to be calm under tense situations,” Jennifer added. “When a situation like that happens, you go into a different place, and the place you go is, ‘Here’s a job we’ve got to do.’”

Korey woke up two days later at UMass Memorial Medical Center. During his 11-day stay, Jennifer would visit him regularly.

He was discharged this past weekend.

Tuesday evening, he showed Boston 25 his new tattoo he got earlier that morning. The tattoo shows a baseball with wings, reading “Dr. JL, My Guardian Angel.”

Looking at Jennifer, he finished, “This is my family now. Until my last breath, we’re going to be family.”

Jennifer’s son Grayson scored the game-winning run while she was treating Korey.

