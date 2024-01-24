Missing boy with autism rescued from riverbank by Webster police

WEBSTER, Mass. — A four-year-old boy who has autism snuck out of an open window while in his babysitter’s care earlier this month and was rescued by Webster police on the bank of a nearby river.

The babysitter called 911 at 12:44 p.m., on Jan. 13, and told dispatchers at the South Worcester County Communications Center the boy, who was only wearing a diaper, had been missing for several minutes.

Recognizing people with autism are often drawn to water, the Webster Police Department’s entire day shift that Saturday — Officers Jon Brooks, Robert Rockwood, and Patrick Trainor — rushed to the French River, which is steps from the apartment he had left. Meanwhile, the boy’s father called and confirmed the home is near the river and his son likes water.

Within four minutes of the 911 call, an officer communicated by radio he had located the child.

“We got him, we got him, we got him! At the river,” he said.

“They went down there, and one of the officers actually located the child on the edge of the river, with his feet actually inside the water,” said Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw. “This could have been tragic, very easily could’ve been a tragic ending.”

The boy was not injured but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

His mother, who declined to share her identity to protect her son, told Boston 25 News by text message Tuesday those minutes of panic were “the scariest moments of our life,” and credited police with potentially saving her son’s life.

“We are extremely grateful for how quickly they were able to respond. We are glad they were trained to know what we as autism parents know, which is that water is a huge deal,” the boy’s mother said. “Things could have gone very different, but he is a happy, healthy four-year-old and we are very grateful he is safe and sound.”

Chief Shaw commended his officers and dispatchers for their “teamwork” in averting a tragedy. On social media, hundreds of others praised the officers’ actions.

“This is another example of the fine men and women the Webster Police Department has, and I couldn’t be any prouder to be their chief,” Shaw said. “All across the country, these types of acts happen every day, and I am thankful that they’re being recognized for their actions.”

