Man and young child rescued from roof of burning Worcester building, 1 dog dead, officials say

WORCESTER, Mass. — A father and his young child were rescued from the roof of a burning building on Monday afternoon.

According to Worcester fire officials, they received a call around 12:07 p.m. for a report of a building in the area of 66 Vernon Street with smoke showing.

Arriving companies found a father and his child on the front roof of the structure with heavy flames coming from the rear staircases and attic behind the house.

The deputy fire chief says the father dropped his child about 12 feet into the arms of a waiting police officer. The father was then rescued by a responding ladder company.

All other occupants of the building made it out safely.

Crews struck a 3rd alarm response due to the heavy flames and difficulty gaining access to the fire in the attic. Authorities said the burning staircases also proved problematic, but eventually the flames were extinguished.

There were no reports of any human injuries but one dog died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

