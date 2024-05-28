Alleged drunk driver accused of smashing into several Clinton homes to be arraigned

CLINTON, Mass. — Authorities identified a man Tuesday afternoon they say drove drunk and slammed into several homes before fighting with officers on Sunday morning.

Sean Dobson, 22, of Clinton, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, speeding, operating under the influence of drugs, operating under the influence of liquor and four counts of wanton and malicious destruction of property.

According to Clinton Police, Dobson recklessly drove his Ford Explorer along Main Street around 7 a.m., crashing into a utility pole, and three homes, along with causing electrical outages and a gas leak.

“We are very fortunate that this incident didn’t result in a much worse outcome, and that nobody was injured as a result of the crash,” police said in a social media post.

Residents in the area had to be evacuated due to the damage caused by the collision.

Officials say Dobson was uncooperative and combative with police during his arrest. Clinton’s Police Chief is crediting officers’ poise during the tense situation.

“The officers and firefighters did a great job maintaining scene safety, while at the same time dealing with an uncooperative and assaultive person,” he said. “Our thoughts go out to the residents affected, who not only had their property damaged but were displaced from their homes due to loss of electrical power and gas service.”

WHEAT Community Connections and the American Red Cross are assisting the displaced residents.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

