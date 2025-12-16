Woman shot in Canton after online transaction went wrong

CANTON, Mass. — Some residents in Canton received a reverse 911 call asking them to shelter in place after a woman was shot. Police are still searching for that shooter. Investigators believe this was all over an online transaction that went bad.

Canton Police and fire responded to the Lamplighter Village apartment complex at 6:40 Monday night for reports of person shot. When they got there, they found a woman in her 20’s who had been shot while sitting in a car. She was first treated on scene, then rushed to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say she was at that apartment complex waiting to meet someone. That’s when investigators say a man approached and opened fire into the car.

“We have determined that it was a merchandise transaction that took place and after the sale went bad the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the vehicle and took off on foot,” said Canton Interim Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

The suspect ran from the scene toward Route 138. Police describe him as a black man either in his late teens or early 20’s, skinny build, about 5′5″-5′6″ tall, clean shaven wearing all black and a black beanie hat.

At last check, the victim was in critical condition. There was a second person in the car with her who was not hurt. Police want to remind people that at most police departments there are spaces set up to do online transactions safely.

“People can exchange things, any type of sales, Facebook marketplace or any of those type of social media sales most communities have a safe spot, it’s usually a police station parking lot, just for this such reason,” said Perkins.

While police don’t believe this was a random act of violence, they are still asking people to be careful and if they see anything suspicious to call 911 immediately.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group