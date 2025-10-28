Woman found dead behind NH business seen ‘ill or impaired’ days earlier, police say

DERRY, N.H. — Police on Tuesday were continuing an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found near a construction site behind a business in New Hampshire on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a body discovered by landscapers near 71 Birch Street in Derry around 1:30 p.m. found a woman at the base of an embankment near a retention pond, according to the Derry Police Department.

Investigators who are working to identify the woman say she appeared to be “ill or impaired” before her death.

“Surveillance footage from days earlier shows the woman walking alone in the area, appearing ill or impaired. She stumbled and fell near the pond, where she later died,” police wrote in a news release. “Her body was not visible from nearby businesses and was discovered by landscapers.”

The woman is described as being between 45 and 50 years old, with dark blond hair slightly longer than shoulder length. She was said to be wearing a black sweatshirt, a floral mid-thigh skirt, and gray sneakers. No identification, phone, or purse was found with her.

Police say there is no indication of foul play at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derry police at 603-432-6111.

