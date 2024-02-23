8-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries in collision involving an ambulance in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — An 8-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on collision involving an ambulance in Foxboro.

On February 22 around 6:41 p.m., Foxboro Fire received a call for a head-on accident involving an ambulance and SUV with 3 possible injuries in the area of 215 Main Street.

Upon arrival, crews found that there were 5 patients involved.

The first patient was a 77-year-old male who was on the stretcher in the rear of the ambulance being brought back to their home from a rehabilitation facility, Foxboro Fire said. The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for evaluation.

The second patient was a male in his 20s who was the attendant of the ambulance. This patient was conscious and alert and transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The third patient was a 40-year-old, restrained female driver of the SUV. She was also transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The fourth patient was a female around 25 years old who was an EMT and also the driver of the ambulance. After the crash, she continued to attend to patients before the fire department arrived.

The fifth patient was an 8-year-old female sitting in the SUV’s back seat. She was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital. She was stabilized and then transported by medflight to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the ambulance was traveling northbound on route 140 and the Honda was traveling southbound. The scene suggests that the collision occurred on the northbound side, Foxboro police said.

Ambulances from Foxboro, Wrentham, Plainville, Norfolk, and Walpole responded to the scene as well as State Police crash reconstruction.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, Foxborough Police, and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.

No further details are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

