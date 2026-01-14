Woman arrested after wild chase on 2 major New Hampshire highways, police standoff

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A woman who led police on a wild chase that spanned two major highways in New Hampshire barricaded herself in her vehicle, prompting an hours-long standoff early Wednesday before she was arrested, authorities said.

Heather Lewis, 34, of Merrimack, is slated to be arraigned in Manchester District Court later this week on charges including felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest or detention, criminal mischief, and operating after suspension, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers responding to a request for assistance with a suspicious vehicle parked near Citizens Bank on Route 102 in Londonderry after 1 a.m. attempted to speak with the driver, identified as Lewis, but she allegedly fled the scene, setting off a chase.

Lewis later pulled into the Circle K gas station at the Londonderry-Hudson town line, drove her Volkswagen GTI down an embankment, struck a guardrail, and reversed direction on Route 102 in an attempt to further evade officers, state police said.

The chase continued onto Interstate 93 north at Exit 4, where troopers deployed tire deflation devices in an attempt to stop the car, but Lewis continued onto Interstate 293, according to state police.

Lewis then allegedly tried to drive north on the southbound side of I-293, where a trooper used his cruiser to stop her. At that point, state police say she refused to get out of her car, leading to a standoff that lasted about two hours.

Authorities closed the highway while they negotiated with her. Ultimately, state police said a K9 and “less-lethal munitions” were deployed to take her into custody.

Lewis was then taken to Elliot Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

