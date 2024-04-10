Woman accused of taking defibrillator that fell off Beverly fire engine sought by authorities

BEVERLY, Mass. — Authorities are looking for a woman accused of taking a defibrillator that fell off a Beverly firetruck on March 30.

According to fire officials, the defibrillator came free from a storage cabinet on Engine 1 at the intersection of Cabot Street and Edwards Street.

The woman was allegedly seen on surveillance video picking up the device and walking down Cabot Street towards the Essex Bridge.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the fire department at 978-922-2424.

“We would like to get this piece of equipment back,” the Beverly Fire Department wrote in a social media post.

Defibrillators are medical devices that apply an electric charge or current to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat and are used when a patient goes into cardiac arrest, according to the National Institutes of Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

