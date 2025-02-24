Woman accused of stabbing family member, assaulting police officer during New Hampshire fight

NASHUA, N.H. — A woman is facing a slew of criminal charges after police say she stabbed a family member and assaulted a police officer during an altercation in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Kimberly Medolo, 48, of Nashua, first-degree domestic assault, domestic criminal restraint, four counts of simple assault, and resisting arrest, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at an apartment in the southern New Hampshire city observed Medolo fighting with a family member who had been stabbed, police said. The victim was taken to a local with non-life-threatening injuries.

Medolo then allegedly assaulted an officer and resisted arrest when police tried to take her into custody.

Medolo is expected to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

An investigation is ongoing.

