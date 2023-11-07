Local

Wintry mix, ice could impact travel in some Mass. communities later this week

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

DEDHAM, Mass. — A wintry mix or ice could impact travel in some Massachusetts communities later this week.

A system that’s expected to move through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be mostly rain, but there will also be a chance for a “touch of snow or ice” across higher elevations where temperatures will be cool enough, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

Spear said it will be important to monitor areas like the Worcester Hills, Monadnocks, and Berkshires for the possibility for slippery travel conditions through Thursday morning.

Precipitation will ultimately transition to plain rain across the region as temperatures warm into the 40s by the midday and afternoon hours.

Highs on Tuesday will climb into the 60s, but temps will drop down into 30s with highs only hitting the mid-40s on Wednesday before the threat for the wintry mix arrives.

