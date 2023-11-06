Boston 25 Weather

Weather Ups and Downs This Week

By Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News, Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25 News, Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News, Tucker Antico, Boston 25 News and Cecy del Carmen, Boston 25 News
SHOWERS AND WARMING

A warm front will trigger showers through Tuesday morning. Roads will be wet for the morning commute. As the day progresses, it will turn bright and breezy with gusts 20-30 mph. There may be a spot shower late afternoon as the cold front comes through.

CHILLY WEATHER RETURNS WEDNESDAY

That cold front will certainly bring colder air with it for Wednesday. Despite a day full of sunshine, high temperatures will be in the 40s.

After that, we’ll be eyeing our next system on Thursday. Temperatures will be low enough for a wintry mix in the morning. The most likely areas are higher elevations like the Worcester Hills, Monadnocks, and Berkshires. There could be a coating of wet snow in those towns. Precipitation will transition to all rain showers across the region as temperatures warm into the 40s midday and afternoon.

