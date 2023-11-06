Weather Ups and Downs This Week

SHOWERS AND WARMING

A warm front will trigger showers through Tuesday morning. Roads will be wet for the morning commute. As the day progresses, it will turn bright and breezy with gusts 20-30 mph. There may be a spot shower late afternoon as the cold front comes through.

CHILLY WEATHER RETURNS WEDNESDAY

That cold front will certainly bring colder air with it for Wednesday. Despite a day full of sunshine, high temperatures will be in the 40s.

After that, we’ll be eyeing our next system on Thursday. Temperatures will be low enough for a wintry mix in the morning. The most likely areas are higher elevations like the Worcester Hills, Monadnocks, and Berkshires. There could be a coating of wet snow in those towns. Precipitation will transition to all rain showers across the region as temperatures warm into the 40s midday and afternoon.

© 2019 Cox Media Group