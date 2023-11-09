Winter weather advisory issued for parts of region as scattered showers create risk for slick travel

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts, where mixed precipitation is expected to create slick travels in some parts of the region on Thursday morning.

An advisory for Northern Berkshire County takes effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday and extends until 1 p.m. Thursday, while an advisory for Southern Berkshire County is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Southwestern NH, southern VT, and westernmost MA are under WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES right now for minor wintry accumulation of snow/ice. @boston25 #newengland pic.twitter.com/J0hsBcRXjx — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) November 9, 2023

Mixed precipitation is expected in Southern and Northern Berkshire counties with snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch, the NWS said in its advisory. The mixed precipitation will transition to freezing rain before shifting to plain rain by late morning.

“Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on untreated and elevated surfaces. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Some power outages are possible,” the NWS said.

We're not expecting much local icing today. High elevations in northern and northwestern MA may see a few slick spots. Stay aware of temps in the lower 30s there this AM. @Boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/E7GI1qf22O — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) November 9, 2023

For points east of the Berkshires, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said the “best chance” for icing and slick conditions will be elevations around the Route 2 corridor and northward.

“The risk of a spotty dusting will be limited to higher elevations and northern Massachusetts. Expect scattered rain showers tomorrow in Boston, most of them light. The morning commute will be cool enough in the northern Worcester Hills, Monadnocks, and Berkshires for some brief freezing rain,” Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.

Precipitation will transition to all plain rain by late morning and taper off by late afternoon in Massachusetts

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast today. Patchy light showers will taper off this afternoon with a pretty large range in temperatures. @Boston25 #mawx pic.twitter.com/cqd9olIvXA — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) November 9, 2023

In New Hampshire, Coos, Cheshire, Grafton, and Sullivan counties are also under a winter weather advisory.

Snow accumulations up to one inch, sleet accumulations between one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch, and ice accumulations around a light glaze are possible in those areas.

