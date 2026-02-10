Winter storm Tuesday could make for slow evening commute

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm on Tuesday night could bring plowable snow to Massachusetts.

Meteorologist Shiri Spear says snow is not expected to begin before 3 p.m. Tuesday. By 7 p.m., steady snow will be falling across much of the state.

The heaviest snowfall is expected along the North Shore and the Seacoast.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday for Central Middlesex, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, and Northern Middlesex counties.

“Two to four inches is what most of us will get,” Spear said during her morning forecast. “With heavier, wetter snow mixed with a bit of rain across the South Coast, Cape, and Islands, those areas may see a coating to two inches.”

Snow is expected to arrive in the #Boston area between 4-7 PM. Snow map hasn't changed much at all @boston25 #mawx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/howihSlmt6 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 10, 2026

Spear added that snowfall totals could be on the higher end along the North Shore and Seacoast.

“You could even see higher totals as you move into coastal Maine, maybe four to six inches there,” she said.

Tuesday evening and late-night commuters should be prepared for slick and slippery roads.

Snow is expected to taper off around 2 a.m. in Boston and closer to 5 a.m. on the Cape and Islands.

Cleanup efforts will be underway on Wednesday, with a chance for a few lingering snow showers during the day.

Temperatures are expected to rebound on Wednesday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 30s.

Spear said temperatures after Tuesday will remain above freezing, leading to dripping icicles and minor melting. “Snowbanks aren’t going anywhere,” she said, “but you may notice a few small trickles coming out of them.”

Spear also noted the potential for another storm on Sunday, though she said it is too early to provide details.

