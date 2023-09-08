Wild weather sends trees toppling down across some Mass. communities

MASSACHUSETTS — Severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts on Friday afternoon, toppling trees and downing power lines in some communities.

National Grid and Eversource have been called to several towns and cities across the Baystate for thousands of reported power outages. According to MEMA, 58,000 customers are without power as of 5 p.m.

Friday was already hot with high humidity and a heat advisory, making the climate ideal for storms to form. The storms have the capability of producing hail, 60 mph wind gusts, torrential rain, and wind damage.

In Westboro, there was a live electrical wire down on Route 30.

In Southboro, Parkerville Road is closed due to a large pine falling down during the moving storm.

In Maynard, police and Eversource are responding to multiple trees and live wires down. “Please use caution if traveling,” according to officials.

In Boxboro, police urging residents to call 911 to report power outages after multiple power lines and tree branches are blocking some roads.

Storm video in North Andover shows heavy winds and sideways rain.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

