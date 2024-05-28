When do the Celtics play their 1st game in the 2024 NBA Finals? It’s going to be a long wait

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have plenty of time to rest up and get healthy for the NBA Finals after they finished off a four-game sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night.

Celtics fans will now have to wait more than a week for the NBA Finals to begin, with Game 1 slated to be contested on Thursday, June 6.

Monday’s big win marked the second time in the last three years that Boston has punched a ticket to the Finals. The Celtics are hopeful of capturing the franchise’s 18th championship.

Boston will square off with the winner of the Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves series. Dallas, led by former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, leads the Wolves three games to none in the Western Conference Finals.

The full schedule for the NBA Finals is as follows, according to the league:

Game 1: TBD vs. Celtics, Thursday, June 6 (8:30 ET)

Game 2: TBD vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 9 (8 ET)

Game 3: Celtics vs. TBD, Wednesday, June 12 (8:30 ET)

Game 4: Celtics vs. TBD, Friday, June 14 (8:30 ET)

Game 5: TBD vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 (8:30 ET)*

Game 6: Celtics vs. TBD, Thursday, June 20 (8:30 ET)*

Game 7: TBD vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 (8 ET)*

