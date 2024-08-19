‘Wet and white’: Farmers’ Almanac publishes 2024-2025 winter forecast for Northeast

LEWISTON, Maine — Residents across New England are still enjoying the warmth of summer but the Farmers’ Almanac is already looking ahead to the winter months, specifically noting that the Northeast is in the “bullseye for a barrage of storms.”

The Maine-based publication recently released its extended 2024-2025 winter weather forecast with a headline that read, “Wet Winter Whirlwind!”

“Brace yourself for a Wet Winter Whirlwind! Farmers’ Almanac winter weather forecast calls for a season of rapid-fire storms that will bring both rain and snow, with little downtime in between,” the publication wrote.

The Almanac is forecasting a “wet and white” winter in New England and across the Northeast with “above-normal amounts of winter precipitation” and “near-to above-normal temperatures.”

Farmers Almanac Winter 2024 25 Forecast Farmers' Almanac Winter 2024/25 Forecast (Hand-out/Farmers' Almanac)

Depending on where you live in New England, you may see lots of snow or rain.

Snow will be most prevalent over the interior and mountainous terrains, while sleet and rain will be more common near the coast, especially near and along the I-95 corridor, according to the Almanac.

“Ski-lovers will enjoy nice powder days. Snow will likely be more plentiful in the interior and mountainous regions of New England and the Northeast,” the Almanac wrote.

