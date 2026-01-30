Weekend nor’easter bringing snow, wind, and coastal flooding to parts of Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather is tracking a weekend nor’easter that could bring snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding to parts of Massachusetts.

Meteorologist Shiri Spear said the winter storm is expected to develop off the southeastern coast of the United States late Friday night, strengthen on Saturday, and track north, grazing New England on Sunday.

“Areas of heavy snow and the strongest wind gusts — those are going to be bigger concerns for the Cape and Islands and less of a concern elsewhere,” Spear said during her Friday morning forecast. “Up and down our coastline, we’ll need to watch for coastal flooding. We’re expecting minor to moderate pockets of coastal flooding, and that could end up being a bigger issue for Boston, the North Shore, and the South Shore than snow itself.”

According to the National Weather Service, a coastal flood watch remains in effect from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon for Eastern Essex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

Spear noted that snow chances north and west of Boston are decreasing.

“I haven’t totally dropped snow chances north and west of Boston, but based on the latest data, it’s more likely those areas stay dry rather than seeing a coating,” she said.

The Cape and Islands are currently estimated to see 3 to 6 inches of snow along with steadier snowfall and gusts up to 50-55 mph.

Spear said snow totals could continue to trend lower as the forecast continues to evolve Friday, but residents — especially in coastal communities — should remain aware of changing conditions.

The storm is expected to move out by early Monday morning.

Massachusetts is still digging itself out of a massive, long-duration winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow through most of the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

