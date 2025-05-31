Weather Alert: Flash flood warnings in effect in New Hampshire

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a flash flood warning in parts of New Hampshire.

This alert is in effect for portions of central and southern New Hampshire in Belknap, Merrimack, and Hillsborough counties until 7:45 PM, according to the National Weather Service.

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY

©2025 Cox Media Group