‘We are strong’: Students at Whitman-Hanson HS walkout, call for transparency amid budget layoffs

WHITMAN, Mass. — Students at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School staged a walkout on Monday in solidarity after a nearly $1.39-million-dollar budget deficit.

Although a unanimous vote was made against the layoffs, Superintendent Jeff Szymaniak previously told Boston 25 that prolonging the decision could lead to the elimination of even more positions down the line.

The layoffs, which include teachers, long-term substitutes, paraprofessionals, and non-union staff, were announced after the school district uncovered a significant budget shortfall.

Szymaniak says after the district business manager’s resignation Whitman Hanson struggled to find a replacement which led to the hiring of an outside firm—that’s who ultimately uncovered that deficit.

During Monday’s walkout, students called for transparency.

For seniors like Ella Leach, these layoffs are personal.

“Her name is Mrs. Shine. I was very depressed freshman and sophomore year, and she really helped me with all that I went through, and I just can’t stand to see her leave before I graduate,” said Leach.

“I know he has a big job and he does a lot of stuff, but I have never had one meaningful conversation with him, and the teachers who are getting laid off, I have had so many who have really helped me and affected me through hard times,” another senior, Shannon Balfe, told Boston 25 News.

“We are strong, we are not the laughingstock of the state, and us as students we will be the first to speak when something bad is going on,” said Leach.

Ella and Shannon say they will be attending Wednesday night’s school committee meeting.

No other events, like Monday’s walkout, are anticipated.

