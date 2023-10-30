‘We are on our way to healing:’ Hundreds gather for vigil at Lewiston Basilica to honor the victims

LEWISTON, Maine — Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Lewiston Sunday evening, as Maine residents and the nation grappled with the worst mass shooting in the state’s history.

The OneLewiston Vigil was the first official city event since the mass shootings in Lewiston.

More people came together than could fit in Lewiston’s Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. “It’s been awful. It’s been horrible but hopefully we are on our way to healing,” said one man.

They remembered the lives of the 18 people killed and prayed for the healing of the 13 others who were injured in last week’s mass shooting at a town bowling alley and bar.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 76 years old.

“We have friends who are still suffering because they have families who are still not out of the woods for us it’s more about being there for them,” said Candace Niva of Lewiston.

Several of the victims are from the deaf community. The service was also conducted in American Sign Language. Those in the crowd raised their hands in the sign “I love you.”

“You can see the community that came together everybody pulling together supporting one another,” said Andrew Lunn, resident.

Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, was found dead Friday night after investigators said he opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston Wednesday night.

Lewiston shootings: What we know about Robert Card, person of interest in mass shootings

The 48-hour manhunt before Card was found put the area on lockdown, including Bates College.

This is a time where we really needed to show up and support the community as the community as supported us during our college careers,” said Charlotte Jones, Bates College senior.

For additional strength, dozens of comfort dogs were in attendance Sunday night. “This is whole different thing we didn’t expect here at home. I don’t think any of us though it would happen here,” said Christy Gardner, Mission Working Dogs.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Lewiston vigil: Mourners comfort one another at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul during Sunday's vigil. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Now as Lewiston strong, Sunday night was a step toward healing. “It feels good to have everybody here as one community,” said Niva.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group