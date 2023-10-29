Hundreds gather in first of many vigils to honor the victims of the Maine mass shootings

LISBON FALLS, Maine — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday night to remember and honor the victims of the mass shootings a town over from where they happened.

There were hugs, tears, and plenty of prayers at Lisbon Falls Park at a candlelit vigil Saturday night as people remembered the 18 people killed and 13 others hurt in a pair of mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday evening.

Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, was found dead Friday night after investigators said he opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston Wednesday night.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 76 years old.

At Saturday’s vigil, people held candles and reflected as prayers were offered for everyone impacted by the violence.

“As we come together tonight, we think of those that lost their lives, and we do not want to forget those that are in the hospital right now still fighting for their lives,” said Lisbon Falls Baptist Church Pastor Jonathan James. “In a few moments as we close to prayer, we will read the names of the victims as well as the Card family because we remember all those that are hurting tonight.”

There will be two vigils Sunday night in Lewiston.

The first will be at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Ash Street at 6 p.m.

The second will be at the Franco Center on Cedar St. at 6:30 p.m.

“We are going to ask you to just keep doing what you’ve been doing,” James said. “Give somebody a hug. This is the start of the healing process. This is not the end. This is just the beginning. We will rise from the ashes by the grace and the mercy of God.”

