‘We are heartbroken’: Shopping destination inside historic Lowell mill building to close permanently

LOWELL, Mass. — A beloved shopping destination inside a historic mill building in Lowell has announced that it will close its doors permanently.

Mill No. 5, an indoor “streetscape” located on the fourth and fifth floors of a salvaged mill building built in 1873, shared the news in a Facebook post on Thanksgiving Day.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we must announce that Mill No. 5 will close its doors permanently at the end of January 2025,” operators of the space wrote in the post. “We want to thank our community for over a decade of support. We are heartbroken, to say the least.”

The Lowell Sun reported that the building was being donated to the attached Lowell Community Charter Public School.

The mill features a movie theater, yoga studio, cafe, soda fountain, and several independent shops. It will remain open during the holiday shopping season.

“We know the news we dropped yesterday was a bomb,” operators added in a subsequent post on Black Friday. “We are all still recovering from the shock. Now more than ever we need our community to come out and support our family of small businesses.”

The mill’s Luna Theater is open nightly showing the best in first-run independent films, throwbacks, and classics. Holiday hits including “White Christmas” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” are slated to be screened in December.

The cafe, Coffee and Cotton, is open daily and features direct trade coffee, locally sourced farm-to-table cuisine, live music, wine, and a selection of local beers. At Dows Soda Fountain, you can order handcrafted sodas, thick milkshakes, ice cream, sundaes, and our version of the original Moxie soda.

The independent shops include Red Antler Apothecary, Vinyl Destination, Hive and Forge, Victory Garden, and Sweet Pig Press, among others.

The mill also periodically hosts a farmers market and arts and crafts markets.

