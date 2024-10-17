‘We are devastated’: Friends and family mourn loss of New Hampshire mother killed in I-93 crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a beloved mother in New Hampshire who died in a rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Manchester last week.

Maureen E. Fielder, 54, of Londonderry, died following the crash on Oct. 9, state police said.

Tributes have poured out on social media for Fielder, a single mother of three children who also worked as a manager for Shorty’s Mexican Roadhouse, according to her obituary.

“Maureen was an exceptional mother, sister, aunt, and friend who prioritized her children above all. She never missed a game or opportunity to help,” Kristin Donov wrote in a tribute post on Facebook.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 9, troopers were dispatched to the area of the Exit 6 on-ramp on I-93 southbound in Manchester for a reported crash.

When troopers arrived, they found a 2019 Toyota RAV4 had been involved in a serious crash.

Maureen Fielder (Cremation Society of New Hampshire (obituary photo))

Preliminary witness accounts and evidence gathered at the scene indicated that the RAV4, for reasons that remain under investigation, veered off the right side of the road, state police said.

The SUV traveled over a grass-covered gore and entered the area of the Exit 6 on-ramp. Once off the road, the SUV rolled over multiple times, state police said.

Fielder, the driver and only occupant in the SUV, was thrown from the RAV4, state police said. Emergency crews took Fielder to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Fielder, who grew up in Bedford, was a 1988 graduate of Manchester West High School and a 1992 graduate of the University of New Hampshire, according to her obituary.

“She was a cherished and loving mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and friend to all who met her. She was my twin sister and best friend from the day we were born,” wrote Wendy McPherson on a GoFundMe page that she organized to raise funds for her sister’s three children to “help them navigate this world without her and keep their family home.”

Maureen Fielder (GoFundMe)

“To say we are devastated is an understatement,” McPherson wrote.

Fielder “was a single mom who loved her children with her whole heart,” her obituary states. “She loved spending time with her children and family, gardening, soaking in her hot tub, floating in the pool, a day at the beach and backyard karaoke.”

Others affectionately called Fielder “Mo” in online tributes.

“I was blessed with the opportunity to travel with Mo. Mutual friends introduced us and I’m forever grateful for the times and experiences shared. I will miss her fun loving, adventurous side. Kind and compassionate beyond measure and her contagious enthusiasm and laughter,” Lisa Poulin wrote in one tribute to Fielder.

A Celebration of Life for Fielder is planned for Monday, Oct. from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Venues at The Factory, 252 Willow St, Manchester.

Anyone who witnessed the fatal crash or who has information to assist investigators is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Cotnoir at 603-223-4381 or Kyle.H.Cotnoir@dos.nh.gov.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group