Ways pet owners can save on vet visits amid rising costs due to inflation

Mass. — With inflation making everything more expensive- treatments and checkups for your pets are costing more, too.

Boston 25 News took a trip to the vet to see where you can save and what could end up costing you more.

“The cost of everything, including veterinary medicine, has been on the rise,” said veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Berger.

Dr. Berger says she’s aware that inflation is hitting families hard.

She advises pet owners not to put off annual visits, and to keep their pets up to date on vaccines and bloodwork to treat diseases early.

“In the long run it helps save you money and probably keeps your pet healthier and happier,” Berger said.

Courtney Simmons’ pup, Rue, takes heart guard and flea and tick medication.

“I’m getting the prices today and I’m like, ‘This is even more!’” Simmons observed.

Vets say those are a must.

“Those are all - if not prevented, diseases that are pretty serious,” said veterinarian Dr. Donald Consla.

Pet owners should also shop around to find the best prices on medicine, but buy from a reputable source.

“I think most people are under the assumption that online pharmacies are cheaper, and I would say, some of the time we’re less expensive,” Berger said. “We do see a lot of counterfeits from some online pharmacies and some big box stores.”

Berger said pet owners should be honest about their budget and that vets can suggest less expensive options.

If you do find you’ve racked up a big bill during an emergency, some vets offer payment plans.

There is also “Care Credit” which is no interest for a set period.

