Watertown police investigating multiple package thefts from homes

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Watertown police are investigating multiple package thefts from homes.

According to police, there have been four package thefts reported from residential properties over the past several days.

“Unfortunately, package thefts are not unusual and it is a widespread problem that spans well beyond Watertown,” police said in a social media post.

Watertown police are investigating the thefts and ask anyone who experiences one to contact them.

Additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

