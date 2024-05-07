WATCH: Timelapse video shows progress made removing I-95 bridge in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — New video released by the Connecticut Department of Transportation shows crews’ progress in removing the I-95 bridge that was severely damaged in a fiery crash earlier this month.

Highway officials took to social media to show “a weekend’s worth of work condensed down to 60 seconds.”

Backhoes and front loaders could be seen demolishing the bridge and carrying away debris. The end of the video shows both lanes reopening on Sunday morning.

Last Thursday, a petroleum truck crashed and burst into flames around 5:30 a.m. on I-95 in Norwalk. The heat from the fire was so intense, it damaged the overpass beyond repair.

New video shows raging inferno after I-95 tanker truck crash

Traffic was backed up for miles as crew battled the blaze.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont praised construction crews for their quick efforts in getting the highway reopened ahead of schedule.

I-95 is a major traffic artery linking New England with New York.

Truck Crash I-95 Closure This aerial view shows demolition crews working to finish removing the Fairfield Avenue bridge over Interstate 95, Saturday, May 4, 2024 in Norwalk, Conn. Crews are expected to finish removing the bridge by Sunday morning, and road repairs will be made. The tanker truck burst into flames under the overpass after colliding with two other vehicles Thursday. The cause remains under investigation. (Kevin Coughlin / All Island Aerial via AP) (KEVIN COUGHLIN/AP)

